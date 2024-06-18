Gurukul student wins silver medal in national athletics event

Gurukul regional coordination officer T Venkateswara Raju and Tribal Gurukul principal M Devadasu congratulated the student for excelling at the national level and wished her success in the future events.
Kothagudem: Bhadrachalam Tribal Gurukul student T Sri Teja has won a silver medal in the 19th National Youth Athletics Championship held recently at Bilaspur of Chhattisgarh She is studying second year HEC.
Devadasu informed that Tribal Gurukuls secretary K Seethamahalakshmi also appreciated Sri Teja for displaying the best performance at national level and winning a medal for Telangana.