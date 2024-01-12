Gutha expresses displeasure over CM’s comments on Legislative Council

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 January 2024, 07:03 PM

File photo

Nalgonda: Indirectly referring to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy‘s remarks on the Legislative Council, Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy on Friday said persons in the government should not disrespect any system in the democracy.

During a chit-chat with media persons, Sukender Reddy said everyone had the responsibility to protect the respect and dignity of legislative houses. Responding to a question, he said it was not yet time to comment on the performance of the Congress government, which was just one month old.

He urged the State government to complete the pending works of Mission Bhagiratha to avoid drinking water problems in the coming summer. The Congress government should also clear the bills of the contractors for completed works of Mission Bhagiratha, he added.

Reddy also said the Sankranti festival was devoid of joy for farmers in the district as they are not getting irrigation facility for agriculture through the NSP left canal and the Alimineti Madhava Reddy Srisailam Left Bank Canal Project (AMRP). He pointed out that area of cultivation of all crops had dipped in the district in the Yasangi season.

He also said his son Amith Reddy would contest from the Nalgonda or Bhongir Lok Sabha constituencies, if the opportunity was provided to him by the BRS.