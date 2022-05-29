Gutka worth Rs 1.90 lakh seized in Warangal

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:28 PM, Sun - 29 May 22

Task Force team with the seized gutka in Warangal on Sunday.

Warangal: Task Force police team has raided the house of one Komuravelli Punnamchander of SRR thota locality under the Mills Colony police station limits here on Sunday and seized banned tobacco products worth Rs 1.90 lakh from his house.

“During the questioning, Punnamchander said that he had gone to Bidar and purchased the tobacco products. He was selling the same at high prices under Hanamkonda limits. The seized property along with the accused has been handed over to Hanamkonda police for taking further action,” said Additional DCP Vaibhav Raghunath Gaikwad in a press note.

