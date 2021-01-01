Gutkha worth Rs 5 lakh seized in Nirmal

By | Published: 8:26 pm

Nirmal: As many as 74 bags of banned gutkha were seized by Kubheer police at Nigwa village on Friday. The driver of the lorry which was carrying the contraband was confiscated. The value of the seized gutkha was assessed to be Rs of 5 lakh.

Kubheer Sub-Inspector B Prabhakar Reddy said that the accused was identified as Syed belonging to Hyderabad. Syed was nabbed while transporting the gutkha from Hyderabad to Maharashtra’s Nanded, during a vehicle-check. He was carrying fake way bills for shipping the bags. The lorry was shifted to the police station and a case was registered against the driver. Investigations were taken up.