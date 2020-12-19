GWMC gets TS Redco award for saving power

GWMC Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao will receive the silver medal (award) from Union Energy Minister Raj Kumar Singh

Warangal Urban: The Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) has won the TS Redco (Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation) award for saving electricity.

Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao will receive the silver medal (award) at a programme to be held at the Dr Marri Chennareddy Human Resources Development Institute, Hyderabad, from Union Energy Minister Raj Kumar Singh on Sunday.

“We used to fit Sodium Vapor and Mercury related lights in the city and we were paying about Rs 86 lakh per month as electricity bill. But we replaced them with LED lights with the intention of reducing power bill and saved up to 50 per cent of energy (electricity),” he said and added that the GWMC’s efforts in saving the power had been recognised by the TS Redco.

Corporators Veera Bhikshapati, Ladella Balaiah, Chinthala Yadagiri, Boda Dinna, Jorika Ramesh, Raju Nayak and others have congratulated Mayor Prakash on this occasion.

