Greater Warangal civic authorities intensify tax collection

By P. Laxma Reddy Published Date - 04:46 PM, Sun - 17 December 23

Warangal: The Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) is intensifying its efforts to bolster tax collection after a two-month hiatus caused by the Assembly polls. Concerns over the municipality’s financial stability have prompted a robust strategy led by GWMC Commissioner Shaikh Rizwanbasha.

Recent meetings have galvanized officials towards achieving daily tax collection targets, addressing a notable shortfall. Property taxes, constituting the primary revenue stream for GWMC, have fallen significantly short of the Rs.99.64 crore target for the 2023-24 financial year, with only 39.85 percent collected thus far.

The lag extends to trade license fees and water cess, where collections stand at 26.91 percent with Rs.2.60 crore and 11.91 percent with Rs.6.22 crore of the respective targets.

Expressing dismay over the lackluster progress despite prior meetings and suggestions, the Commissioner has demanded a shift in the approach towards tax collection. He has sternly directed officials to alter their methodology and issue notices promptly to defaulters.

The focus of this intensified drive lies on major defaulters, encompassing both commercial and domestic property owners.

Notably, government offices within GWMC limits have also accumulated pending taxes, including significant defaulters from private assesses.

The taxation wing is preparing for a rigorous campaign against defaulters, eyeing a resolution by January 5, 2024.

Commissioner Rizwanbasha has instructed officials to closely monitor field-level tax collection and furnish daily progress reports, emphasizing the urgency of recovering arrears.

Furthermore, the GWMC has explicitly called upon entities like the Roads & Buildings department, revenue authorities, Kakatiya University (KU), and TSRTC to clear their tax dues and associated penalties. While anticipating compliance from the police department, Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSNPDCL), and other government agencies, the GWMC has hinted at potential legal action against persistent defaulters.