Telangana: Two persons including corporator granted 24-hour police custody by court

Ramulu and Rama Rao, who were arrested for creating trouble to a land owner on January 17, were produced in the court.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 January 2024, 08:51 PM

Karimnagar: Corporator Thota Ramulu and another person Chiti Rama Rao have been given for 24 hours police custody by the court on Tuesday.

On Monday, they applied for bail. However, the court dismissed their bail petition and gave them for 24 hours police custody on Tuesday.

Karimnagar Town-I police took them into custody at 5 pm and they will be in police custody up to 5 pm on Wednesday.

A resident of Bhagathnagar of Karimangar town, Raji Reddy lodged a complaint against Ramulu, Rama Rao and Nimmasetti Shyam alleging that the trio was harassing him by creating dispute in his land.

Based on the complaint, Karimnagar commissionerate police, who formed a special investigation team to solve land related issues, registered the case against three persons and arrested Ramulu and Rama Rao.