GWMC to install covers on manholes to avoid accidents and deaths

GWMC authorities have also ordered a comprehensive probe into the death of a person after falling in an unprotected manhole in the Kirti Nagar area

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 January 2024, 10:30 PM

Hyderabad: Following the death of a person after falling in an unprotected manhole in Kirti Nagar area of the city, the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) authorities have decided to install covers on the valve chambers (manholes), along with the construction of pipe lines and reservoirs under the Amrit Scheme being taken up across 66 divisions in the corporation.

The GWMC authorities have also ordered a comprehensive probe into the death of a person after falling in an unprotected manhole in the Kirti Nagar area.

In a statement GWMC Superintendent Engineer (SE) Praveen Chandra Nedoka said the GWMC had asked the State Public Health Department to install warning boards by taking precautions in order to prevent any kind of accidents from happening to the people during the laying of pipelines on the roads under the Amrit Scheme.

He further stated that a comprehensive inquiry would be conducted on the manhole incident.