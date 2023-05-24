GWMC officials asked to speed up junction development works

Mayor Gundu Sudharani stressed the importance of enhancing the aesthetics and functionality of these junctions to improve the overall cityscape

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:02 PM, Wed - 24 May 23

Mayor Gundu Sudharani and GWMC commissioner Rizwanbasha inspecting the ICCC works on Wednesday.

Warangal: Mayor Gundu Sudharani has instructed officials to expedite development and beautification of junctions within the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits. During a meeting on Wednesday, she stressed the importance of enhancing the aesthetics and functionality of these junctions to improve the overall cityscape. Development and beautification works were completed at 15 junctions in Hanamkonda, while another eight locations in Warangal are also undergoing similar efforts.

To ensure the success of this initiative, the GWMC has partnered with an agency specializing in urban planning and engineering. This collaboration aims to transform these junctions into visually appealing and practical spaces while retaining their existing locations. The Mayor also asked the agency and officials to work in tandem to achieve the desired results.

In addition to the meeting on junction development, Sudharani also inspected the progress of the integrated command and control (ICC) center being established as part of the Smart City Mission. Stressing the importance of this project, she urged the officials to expedite the ongoing works. The ICC center, located on the first floor of the new conference hall building at the GWMC head office, has a budget of Rs 90 crore allocated for its completion.

GWMC Commissioner Shaik Rizwanbasha and other officials were present to discuss the progress and address any concerns related to the development of junctions and the ICC center.

“The GWMC is committed to creating a more visually appealing and well-organized urban environment for the residents of Warangal. By accelerating the development of junctions and advancing the construction of the ICC center, the municipality aims to achieve its goal of transforming Warangal into a smart and sustainable city,” the Commissioner said.

