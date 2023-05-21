Warangal: Rizwanbasha Shaik assumes office as GWMC commissioner

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 PM, Sun - 21 May 23

Rizwanbasha Shaik assumes office as GWMC commissioner on Sunday.

Warangal: Rizwanbasha Shaik took charge as Commissioner of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) at the head office on Sunday. He was accompanied by Additional Commissioner Anis-ur-Rasheed, CMHO Dr Rajesh and CHO Srinivasa Rao among others.

Following a meeting with the officers, Shaik emphasized the importance of promptly providing him with updated information on ongoing, pending, and upcoming development works under various schemes within the GWMC. He expressed his intention to conduct a review meeting soon to assess progress and plan the way forward.

With Rizwanbasha assuming the role of Commissioner, P Pravinya, District Collector of Warangal, has been relieved of her duties as the FAC Commissioner of GWMC. Rizwanbasha, a 2017 batch IAS officer, previously served as the Additional Collector (Local Bodies) in Adilabad.