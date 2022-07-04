GWMC special teams to identify illegal structures on nalas

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:05 PM, Mon - 4 July 22

Warangal: Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) Commissioner P Pravinya has directed the officials to identify obstructions and unauthorized structures on the nalas and take steps for the smooth flow of the flood waters during this monsoon season.

Addressing a meeting on nala encroachments/obstructions held at the GWMC office here on Monday, the Commissioner said the structures obstructing the flow of water in the nalas should be identified at the earliest, and added that four special teams had been formed with revenue, irrigation, town planning, land survey and police officials.

Assistant City Planner will be the team leader, and the teams will inspect the Nayeem Nagar, Bhadrakali, Sakarasi Kunta, Bondivagu nala, Chinna Waddepalli nala and Katta Mallanna nala and collect the details of the affected areas and buffer zones with the help of maps and submit the report to the district task force team.

Warangal District Additional Collector Harisingh said that the teams should identify the unauthorized structures in a transparent manner by working in coordination. City Planner Venkanna, Hanamkonda RDO Vasu Chandra, GWMC Deputy Commissioner Srinivas Reddy, Police, Revenue, Irrigation, Survey and Land Records Department, Town Planning Department officials and others participated in the meeting.