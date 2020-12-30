Hyderbad-based H-Bots building new humanoid robot

The company is primarily aiming at export markets such as Europe, rather than domestic.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based robotics company H-Bots, which earlier built a Robo Cop for Police Department and a disinfectant robot under the brand Accord in the wake Covid-19 outbreak, is now building an advanced humanoid robot which can be deployed in hospitals, airports, malls and education sectors.

The company’s first humanoid robot, six feet tall Robo Cop, had been designed to identify a person who lodges a complaint, recognise objects which had been stationed in a location for long hours and inform the Police Control Room.

Kisshhan PSV, founder & CEO, H-Bots, told Telangana Today, “We have made more research on the humanoid robot that we built for police and are now coming out with an advanced and upgraded version. The beta/developer version will be rolled out on January 26, 2021.”

This will be a standalone hardware product which can be customised through different software to meet the needs of airports, hospitals, malls and the education sector, using artificial intelligence. The company is primarily aiming at export markets such as Europe, rather than domestic.

He added, “We will initially roll out the robot for the education sector where engineering students can use it for R&D and come out with new solutions and applications of robotics. The students can develop their own software. In March, we will introduce it for hospitals for tele-medicine and other purposes such as making facial recognition of the patients, maintaining patient records and sharing them with doctors and enabling bill payments.”

This can be used in airports for printing boarding passes, booking tickets and guiding passengers to the gates and terminals. There is also scope for deploying in railway stations and malls.

Accord Robot

The company this year developed Accord Robot, which is specially designed for hospitals, airports and offices that can disinfect a room in 10-15 minutes with its ultraviolet technology, provide self-navigation system and detect temperature of a human being at 3-4 metre distance.

“We have started commercial production in August and have received orders from north India.

But the demand has not been up to our expectations. We have supplied about 12-13 Accord robots so far, particularly for hospitals. After the lockdown has been lifted nationally, people have developed a perception that there is no threat and Covid-19 can be tackled, which slowed down the orders.

We have invested significantly and took a risk as disinfecting public places and hospitals was key to controlling Covid-19 spread,” he explained.

The entire design, artificial intelligence and development of the robot has taken place in Hyderabad at H-Bots’ joint venture facility in Bachupally. The company sees huge potential in Europe, US and Canada in the next 5-7 years, informed Kisshhan.

