Hyderabad: Engineering student arrested for alleged sexual assault of minor girl

The man, whom the police didn't identify,went to the house of the victim located at Shivrampally when she was alone and had sexually assaulted the girl who is pursuing her intermediate.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 July 2024, 09:50 AM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: An engineering student was taken into custody by Attapur police for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl.

The man had befriended the girl over social media platform Snapchat two months ago.

The police are investigating.

More details awaited.