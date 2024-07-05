| Hyderabad Is All Set To Welcome Cricketer Mohammed Siraj With A Victory Rally

A rally honoring Siraj is scheduled to commence at 6.30 pm from Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, Mehdipatnam and will conclude at Eidgah Ground.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 July 2024, 12:15 PM

Hyderabad: Cricket lovers are all set to host a victory rally for Mohammed Siraj, the Hyderabadi fast bowler who was the member of the T20 World Cup winning Indian cricket team, on Friday. A rally honoring Siraj is scheduled to commence at 6.30 pm from Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, Mehdipatnam and will conclude at Eidgah Ground.

Following the Indian cricket team’s triumphant return from the T20 World Cup in Barbados, team India returned to a rousing welcome in Mumbai on Thursday. A special victory parade was organised in Mumbai and pictures/ videos of a sea of people cheering for the winning champions have been widely shared online.

Siraj is the only cricketer from Hyderabad to represent India in the recent T20 World Cup. The victory parade in Hyderabad is expected to draw a massive crowd and residents are advised to plan their commutes accordingly