| Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Having An Ovarian Cyst What Is It

Hailey Bieber opens up about having an ovarian cyst. What is it?

The 26-year-old model turned entrepreneur Hailey Bieber has recently opened up about having an ovarian cyst “the size of an apple” on her Instagram story

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:49 PM, Thu - 1 December 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The 26-year-old model turned entrepreneur Hailey Bieber has recently opened up about having an ovarian cyst “the size of an apple” on her Instagram story.

She put up a picture of herself lifting a sweatshirt showing her belly. She wrote, “Not a baby”, clearing the rumours about her and husband Justin Bieber expecting a child.

“I don’t have endometriosis or PCOS, but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it’s never fun,” she wrote.

“It’s painful and achy and makes me feel nauseous and bloated and crampy and emotional,” she continued. “Anyways… I’m sure a lot of you can overly relate and understand. We got this.”

One in a hundred women suffers from ovarian cysts. Sometimes it is not painful and poses no threat at all, but in extreme cases, it can hinder day-to-day life.

An ovarian cyst is a fluid-filled or solid sac that develops on a woman’s ovary. They’re very common, cannot be prevented, and do not usually cause any symptoms, unless it ruptures.

There are two main types of ovarian cysts. The first, functional ovarian cysts are cysts that develop as part of the menstrual cycle and are usually harmless, short-lived, and the most common type.

The second is the pathological ovarian cysts – cysts that form as a result of abnormal cell growth, and hormonal imbalance and these are much less common.

Although a vast majority of ovarian cysts are non-cancerous, a small number are cancerous. Cancerous cysts are more common if you have been through menopause.

Some cysts naturally go away without any treatment, while some others are required to be either medicated or surgically removed. The decision is typically taken after a thorough examination of the cyst.