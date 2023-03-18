| Hailstorms Hit Various Parts Of Erstwhile Karimnagar On Saturday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:26 PM, Sat - 18 March 23

Hailstorm at Erstwhile Karimnagar.

Karimnagar: Heavy rains along with hailstorms hit some parts of the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Saturday afternoon.

Besides rain, hail stones fell in Madhuranagar of Gangadhara mandal. Ramadugu, Gangadhara, Kothapalli and other mandals in Karimnagar district.

Velgatur, Endapalli and other mandals of Jagtial district and Rudrangi and other areas of Rajanna-Sircilla district also received hailstorms. Heavy rain was also recorded in Peddapalli district.

