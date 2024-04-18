Hajipur in Mancherial sizzles at 45 degrees Celsius

According to the Telangana State Development and Planning Society, Hajipur mandal recorded the highest maximum temperature of 45.2 degrees and stood top in the State.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 April 2024, 06:56 PM

Mancherial: Hajipur mandal in the district saw the maximum temperature in the State with 45.2 degree Celsius on Thursday.

According to the Telangana State Development and Planning Society, Hajipur mandal recorded the highest maximum temperature of 45.2 degrees and stood top in the State.

Kommera village in Chennur mandal registered 45 degrees C. Due to the heat wave conditions, roads wore a deserted look.

People were forced to consume coconut water, fresh juice, watermelons and ice apples to beat the heat.

Officials of the medical and health department advised the public not to venture outdoors from 10 am to 4 pm unless for an emergency.