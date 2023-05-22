Newborn dies in Mancherial hospital, parents cry foul

Newborn died while undergoing treatment at the antenatal care unit at the Government General Hospital

22 May 23

Mancherial: A newborn died while undergoing treatment at the antenatal care unit at the Government General Hospital here on Monday, following which parents and relatives of the baby vandalized the hospital accusing the doctors of negligence leading to the child’s death.

Relatives of the baby alleged that doctors showed negligence in providing treatment to the baby born to Davani of Donabanda village in Hajipur mandal on May 21, resulting in the baby’s death.

They said the baby was admitted to the hospital when it was suffering from fever and had jaundice. Attendants of new mothers in the hospital alleged that pediatricians and staffers were lackadaisical in treating infants in the ANCU.

GGH Medical Superintendent Harishchandra Reddy said steps were being taken to prevent recurrence of similar incidents in the future.

He said a probe would be carried out into the incident and action would be taken against those found responsible for the baby’s death.