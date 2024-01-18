Mancherial: Teenager found hanging after being reprimanded by father for skipping classes

Mancherial: An 18-year-old boy was found hanging after allegedly being reprimanded by his father at a Relief and Rehabilitation colony near Namnur village in Hajipur mandal on Wednesday.

Hajipur Sub-Inspector Naresh said Uppulet Sagar, the only son of Sudhakar and Padma, migrant labourers from Jagtial district was found hanging at his residence when none was present. A student of Intermediate I year, Sagar was skipping classes for a month. Sudhakar scolded Sagar and asked him to find some job instead.

Harshita, sister of Sagar returned from school and found his body hanging to the ceiling of their residence. She alerted her parents who in turn rushed to home and informed police about the incident. A case was registered.