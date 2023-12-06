Telangana: Woman dies after surgery in hospital, parents cry foul

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:02 PM, Wed - 6 December 23

Mancherial: Family members of a woman cried foul after she died following a surgery performed by doctors of a private hospital at IB Chowrasta here on Wednesday.

Parents and relatives of Ramya (23) from Tikenapalli village in Hajipur mandal staged a protest in front of the hospital, holding it responsible for her death.

They demanded stringent action against the doctors who performed the surgery, which they alleged resulted in her death. They, however, withdrew their protest when cops assured of action against the nursing home if the doctors were found negligent.

The agitating family members alleged that Ramya was admitted to the hospital when she complained of stomach ache on Sunday.

They said that she suffered heavy bleeding due to failure of the surgery and died after a cardiac arrest. Doctors of the hospitals claimed that they followed the proper procedure to perform the surgery.

However, police said that no case was registered till evening.