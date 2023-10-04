TSRTC to grant 4.8 per cent Dearness Allowance (DA) to staff

With this, all the nine pending DA’s until now have been sanctioned. The present DA will be paid to the staff along with the salary for the month of October.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:56 PM, Wed - 4 October 23

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Managing Director VC Sajjanar on Wednesday announced that the corporation has decided to grant the 4.8 per cent Dearness Allowance (DA), to the staff which has been pending since July this year.

TSRTC has sanctioned nine DAs in instalments from 2019 till now. With the latest DA being sanctioned, all the pending DAs were paid by the corporation to the employees.