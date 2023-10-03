TSRTC bids farewell to its Chairman, Bajireddy Govardhan

To mark the occasion, the senior officials and employees of TSRTC on Tuesday felicitated the Nizamabad MLA, Bajireddy Govardhan and his wife Vinoda

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:08 PM, Tue - 3 October 23

Bajireddy Govardhan and his wife during his farewell along with senior staff of RTC including ints MD, Sajjanar o Tuesday.

Hyderabad: The management and staff of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bid farewell to Bajireddy Govardhan on the completion of his tenure as Chairman, TSRTC at Bus Bhavan on Tuesday.

To mark the occasion, the senior officials and employees of TSRTC on Tuesday felicitated the Nizamabad (rural) MLA, Bajireddy Govardhan and his wife Vinoda.

Addressing the gathering, Bajireddy Govardhan said that he was very satisfied to serve as the Chairman of TSRTC for the last two years. The decision to merge TSRTC into the State government during his tenure brought a lot of satisfaction, he said, adding that the success of RTC was due to the collective efforts of all the officers and employees.

TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar said that under the leadership of Bajireddy Govardhan, the organization launched several bold decisions. The RTC MD also acknowledged that the former RTC Chairman led the organization by working very closely with the employees.

With the guidance of the Bajireddy Govardhan, loss of around Rs.1600 crore was reduced in the last two years. The former RTC Chairman also played a vital role in solving the problems of the organization by bringing them to the attention of the government.

