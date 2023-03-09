Telangana amends languages provision for CwSN in Class X exams

The Telangana School Education department issued orders amending GO MS No.27 that gives an exemption for CwSN from studying and writing any one language out of the three in Class X exams

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:52 PM, Thu - 9 March 23

Hyderabad: Visually impaired students in Telangana may now opt to study and write all three languages or avail exemption from any one language out of the three in the SSC Public Examinations and other examinations from Classes VI to X from this academic year i.e., 2022-23.

The School Education department here on Thursday issued orders amending GO MS No.27 that gives an exemption for Children with Special Needs (CwSN) from studying and writing any one language out of the three.

As per the amendment, visually impaired students may opt to study and write all three languages or avail exemption from studying and writing any one language out of the three.

The move by the department comes following representations by various organisations and individuals requesting the department to allow visually impaired students who are willing to study and write all three languages in the Class X exams from the academic year 2022-23.

