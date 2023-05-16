| Haml Invites Tenders Through Icb For Construction Of Metro Corridor

HAML invites tenders through ICB for construction of Metro corridor

The estimated contract value of Metro corridor including all taxes and duties is Rs 5,688 crore, the bid security is Rs 29 crore and the contract period is 36 months

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:48 PM, Tue - 16 May 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd (HAML) has invited tenders through International Competitive Bidding (ICB) for the design and construction of the Metro corridor from Raidurg Metro Station to Shamshabad Airport Station (31 km).

The estimated contract value including all taxes and duties is Rs 5,688 crore, the bid security is Rs 29 crore and the contract period is 36 months.

The works also include the construction of an elevated viaduct, nine stations, track works, supply & commissioning of rolling stock, traction & power supply, signalling & telecommunication and automatic fare collection (AFC) gates.