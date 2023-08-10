Less number of tenders liquor shops due to inauspicious time

Auspicious time has become a hindrance for submitting tenders for starting liquor shops in this district.

By Srinivas P. Published Date - 02:55 PM, Thu - 10 August 23

Nalgonda: Auspicious time has become a hindrance for submitting tenders for starting liquor shops in this district. Though the process began on August 3, only 293 applications were received so far. In the tender term of 2019-21, 4,000 applications were received for 155 liquor shops and Rs 80 crore of revenue was accrued to the government as application fee. A highest number of 130 applications were received for liquor shop at Thummada of Thripuraram mandal and second highest 77 applications were received for liquor shops at Dharveshipuram in the district.

The candidates, this year appeared to be keen on good muhurtham as per their jathaka nakshathra to submit their application papers.

A candidate, on the condition of anonymity, said he consulted an expert astrologer for fixing time for submitting his applications. He firmly believes that luck would play a crucial role as liquor shops would be allocated through lottery. As per the pandits, there were good muhurthams on August 11, 12, 14 and 18. It was expected that a large number of applications would be submitted on these four days. Last date for receiving applications is August 18.