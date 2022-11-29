Airport Express Metro: Raidurg station to have baggage check-in facility

The proposed Hyderabad Airport Express Metro will have a luggage check-in facility at Raidurg Metro station

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:02 PM, Tue - 29 November 22

Hyderabad: The proposed Hyderabad Airport Express Metro will have a luggage check-in facility at Raidurg Metro station for passengers heading to catch a flight at Shamshabad airport.

Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) Managing Director NVS Reddy, interacting with the media during the 5th anniversary of the Metro services on Tuesday, also revealed that the services to the airport would initially be operated with a frequency of 8 minutes.

“Passengers can directly reach their respective gates upon reaching Shamshabad airport. The whole process will be hassle-free. Each coach will have enough space for luggage. Initially, 10 trains will be launched with a frequency of eight minutes,” he said.

Unlike the Phase-I Metro rail which is elevated, Phase-II will have elevated, grade-level, and underground tracks. Of the 31-km stretch, 2.630 km to 2.635 km will be underground, which will cover the airport while about 26.365 km will be elevated and 0.840 km at grade level.

The Airport Express Metro Corridor will take off from Raidurg Metro terminal station at Mindspace Junction, pass through Biodiversity Junction, Khajaguda road and touch Nanakramguda junction on the Outer Ring Road (ORR). There is a dedicated Metro Rail Right of Way (RoW) on the ORR and the Airport Express Metro Corridor will be taken to RGIA through this dedicated RoW.

During the celebrations at Ameerpet Metro Station, Reddy recalled how Hyderabad Metro created a record first day itself by carrying over 2 lakh passengers. While the everyday passenger count is currently nearly 4 lakh, on Monday, the record footfall of 4.40 lakh was registered.

KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited, and other officials from L&TMRHL, HMRL, Keolis, and PhonePe were present at the event.

Cultural programmes including folk dances and a fusion of sitar, sarod, and tabla at the anniversary celebrations drew the attention of scores of commuters. The event also had 15 loyal customers being felicitated and each gifted with a Rs 10,000 worth voucher.