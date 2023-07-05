Hanamkonda: 20 kg of ganja seized, one arrested

A ganja peddler Naresh Kumar Dorai of Odisha was nabbed and 20 kg of ganja was seized worth Rs 4 lakh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:45 PM, Wed - 5 July 23

Representational image.

Hanamkonda: A ganja peddler Naresh Kumar Dorai of Odisha was nabbed and 20 kg of ganja was seized from his possession by police. The value of the seized ganja is Rs 4 lakh, police said.

Dorai was involved in smuggling ganja from Puri to Hyderabad for the last one year and had used a well-orchestrated transportation route. He was arrested after authorities intercepted him on Tuesday at the Kazipet railway station.

The contraband was concealed in two bags and one travel bag. Notably, a knife was also found in his possession.

Also Read Private school bus crush two-year-old to death in Asifabad