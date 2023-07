| Private School Bus Crush Two Year Old To Death In Asifabad

Private school bus crush two-year-old to death in Asifabad

A case was registered against the driver Varimadla Venkatesh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:30 PM, Wed - 5 July 23

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A two-and-a- half-year old boy was killed when he came under the wheels of a private school bus at Nambala village in Rebbena mandal on Wednesday.

Police said Ingu Tillu, son of Sai Kumar was crushed to death when the bus driver was reversing the vehicle. The driver was dropping students at their homes at the time of the incident. A case was registered against the driver Varimadla Venkatesh.