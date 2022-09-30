Hanamkonda: 210 orphans get aid of Rs 40 lakhs from Bala Vikasa’s Orphan Solidarity Club

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:33 PM, Fri - 30 September 22

Hanamkonda: Nearly 210 orphans supported by Bala Vikasa’s Orphan Solidarity Club (OSC) were provided financial support worth Rs 40 lakh, career counselling and personality development training during the annual meeting held here on Friday. Orphan students from rural Telangana received financial assistance ranging from Rs 10,000 to 16,000 each to pursue higher education at this programme.

Addressing the ‘Vikasa Children’ virtually, a donor Kavya Dosapati said “Focus on your (orphans) education and your dreams. Grab every opportunity that you get with both your hands and make the best of it. We will try to get many more people like us to help you all reach your goals and live a happy and fulfilling life despite the challenges.” The donors present virtually advised the children to work hard and assured their continuous support to the students in all aspects.

During the event, Santosh Reddy, Ex-CEO of Mouritech and Ex-CIO of Ramky, spoke to the Vikasa Children on how to chart their path to success through building self-esteem, effective goal-setting and positive attitude.

Shoury Reddy Singareddy, Executive Director, Bala Vikasa and Latha, Program Manager, Women Empowerment and Model Communities expressed their gratitude to all the donors for their support to the Vikasa Children. Bala Vikasa founder Bala Teresa Singareddy Gingras, Shobha Singareddy, Director, SOPAR, also participated in the meeting virtually.