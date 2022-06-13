Hanamkonda: BJP to stage dharna opposing ‘steep hike’ in power tariff on June 15

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:58 PM, Mon - 13 June 22

Hanamkonda: BJP district president Rao Padma said that they would protest against the unprecedented and steep hike in the electricity tariff by staging dharna in front of the NPDLC headquarters at Nakkalagutta in Hanamkonda on June 15. She said that the power distribution company had imposed a huge burden on the common people with a steep hike in the tariff.

Addressing a press conference along with other party leaders here on Monday, Padma said that the TRS government had lost the public faith but it was trying to mislead the people in the name of Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programmes. “There is development in the villages as well as in the towns. But the TRS leaders are trying to hoodwink the people stating that they were spending crores of rupees on the development. If this is genuine, the government must release all the details with figures on the amount released for the Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programme,” she dared.

The BJP leader also said that she was ready to visit the wards in Hanamkonda to know what development was made under the Pattana Pragathi programme. She also claimed that the Central government led by Narendra Modi had allocated hundreds of crores of rupees under the Smart City Mission, AMRUT and HRIDAY scheme and developed the Bhadrakali Bund project and super specialty hospital with the central funds.

Alleging that the TRS government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has failed to develop the city, she asked the local TRS leaders to question why the TRS government had not sanctioned Rs 300 crore every year to Warangal city as promised by the Chief Minister six years ago. Referring to the denotification/cancellation of the land pooling by the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) on Sunday, Padma said that the officials had issued the order as the BJP announced that party state president and MP Bandi Sanjay would stage a one-day protest against the land pooling.

BJP district general secretaries Deshini Sadanandam Goud, Kondi Jithender Reddy, vice-president Kandaglata Satyanarayana, secretary Gujjula Mahender Reddy and others were present.

