Hanamkonda Collector approves merit list for posts under NHM

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:31 PM, Fri - 28 October 22

Hanamkonda: District Collector and Chairman District Selection Committee (DSC) Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu has approved the provisional merit for the posts of Medical Officer (1), Physiotherapist (1), and Staff Nurse (5) on the contract basis in the Palliative Care Programme under the National Health Mission.

The provisional merit list of the applicants for the above posts will be displayed on Hanamkonda district’s website https://hanumakonda.telangana.gov.in and District Medical and Health Office October 28.

Candidates who have objections could write to the District Medical and Health Office, Hanamkonda, before 5 p.m on November 1. The final merit list will be displayed in District Medical and Health Office and Hanamkonda District website hanumakonda.telangana.gov.in on November 3 and counselling will be conducted for the selected candidates on November 05, a press note by the DMHO said.