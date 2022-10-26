Telangana: Brothel raided, three held in Hanamkonda

Published Date - 03:22 PM, Wed - 26 October 22

Hanamkonda: In a joint operation, Task Force and Hanamkonda police raided a brothel at Reddy Colony in Hanamkonda and apprehended three persons including the organiser on Tuesday. The arrested were Kuthati Nandini, the organiser, and clients Marripelli Stephen and Marripelli Petre of Jeevan Nagar of Shayampet.

In a press note, the Task Force police said Nandini was running the brothel for the last one year covertly by bringing women from West Bengal and other States. The police also rescued two women from the brothel. A case was registered against the organiser and the clients at the Hanamkonda police station.

Warangal police commissioner Tarun Joshi said they would book the organisers under the PD Act if needed.