Hanamkonda: Desi chilli sold for season’s high of Rs 81,000 per quintal

The desi red chilli was sold at the season's highest price of Rs.81,000 per quintal at Asia's biggest agriculture market

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:01 PM, Mon - 30 January 23

File Photo

Hanamkonda: The desi red chilli was sold at the season’s highest price of Rs.81,000 per quintal at Asia’s biggest agriculture market at Enumamula here on Monday.

A total of 6192 quintals, including all varieties of red chillies arrived at the market on Monday, of which the desi variety was just a quintal. A total of 30 quintals of desi chilli had arrived at the market since the season began on December 1 last year.

Meanwhile, the Teja variety was priced at a maximum of Rs.36,000 per quintal on Monday. The desi red chilli was sold at Rs 80,100 per quintal at the market on January 7, while in the last season, the price had shot up to Rs 90,000 per quintal, an all-time record in India.

A large number of farmers from Palakurthy, Devaruppula and Kodakandla mandals in Jangaon district cultivated chilli this year.