Hanamkonda district administration gears up for 9th phase of Haritha Haram

To ensure a wide variety of plant species, nurseries have been established in 208 Gram Panchayats across the district.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:56 PM, Mon - 3 July 23

File Photo

Hanamkonda: In a dedicated effort to enhance the green cover and promote environmental sustainability, the district administration is gearing up for the ninth phase of ‘Haritha Haram,’ a highly successful tree-planting initiative.

With an ambitious target of 22.45 lakh saplings, the district administration is determined to make this release the most impactful one yet, taking advantage of the sufficient rainfall the district has received during this monsoon season.

To ensure a wide variety of plant species, nurseries have been established in 208 Gram Panchayats across the district. Officials have wasted no time and have already begun the preparatory work, including digging holes and readying the ground for the upcoming planting activities.

This time, the government has an additional plan in place—to establish ‘Sampada’ (wealth) forests, which are income-generating forests benefiting the Gram Panchayats.

Authorities say this year’s assortment of plants surpasses previous releases. Alongside the usual varieties, the government will distribute fruit-bearing, oil palm, timber, and shade plants. A total of 243 nurseries have been set up throughout the district, ensuring that anyone who desires to contribute to the greening of the area can obtain saplings.

The district administration is confident to achieve the ambitious target of planting 22.45 lakh saplings in this ninth release of Haritha Haram. Their commitment to transforming the district into a greener and more sustainable environment remains steadfast.

“We planned to plant the designated target of 22.45 lakh saplings in the district. We are prepared to distribute saplings to anyone who seeks them. This time, our focus is mainly on fruit-bearing, wood, and shade plants. Furthermore, we are extending assistance through MGNREGA to individuals engaged in cultivating dragon fruit saplings this year,” explained A Srinivas Kumar, Project Director of DRDO.

The target for major departments:

District Rural Development Agency (DRDA): 8 lakh saplings

Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC): 8 lakh saplings

Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) — 2 lakh saplings

Seri-culture Department: 1,60,000 saplings

Parkal Municipality: 1 lakh saplings

Horticulture Department: 50,000 saplings