S R University celebrates its first convocation in Hanamkonda

Prof. Deepak Garg, Vice Chancellor elaborated on the programmess offered across its five schools which encompass fields ranging from computer science and artificial intelligence to engineering, business, agriculture, sciences and humanities.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 March 2024, 09:42 PM

Prof. Deepak Garg, Vice Chancellor elaborated on the programmess offered across its five schools which encompass fields ranging from computer science and artificial intelligence to engineering, business, agriculture, sciences and humanities.

Hyderabad: Chairman of the executive committee of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), Prof. Sahasrabudhe, on Saturday emphasised the need for the transformation of students coming out of the institutes of higher learning into innovators and problem-solvers ready to tackle global challenges. Addressing the first convocation of the S R University, Ananthasagar at Hasanparthy mandal in Hanmakonda district, he highlighted India’s significant contributions to various spheres and its success in space missions, infrastructure development, and technological advancements and underscored the importance of the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) in revamping the Indian education system and fostering innovation and entrepreneurship.

He expressed his happiness over his participation in the University’s first convocation and called it a momentous day for the institution. Commending the university for its world-class facilities and faculty, he congratulated all degree holders and awardees and urged them to become pillars in the ever-evolving world of technology.

Highlighting the University’s commitment to academic excellence, Prof. Deepak Garg, Vice Chancellor elaborated on the programmess offered across its five schools which encompass fields ranging from computer science and artificial intelligence to engineering, business, agriculture, sciences and humanities. They are collectively offering 17 bachelor’s programmes, 16 master’s programmes, and 18 doctoral programmes.

The convocation ceremony, presided over by the University Chancellor, A Varada Reddy, was attended by Pro-Chancellor Madhukar Reddy, Registrar Archana Reddy, Convocation Committee Chairman C V Guru Rao, Dean of Faculty Affairs V Mahesh, Deans from various schools. On this occasion, a honorary doctorate was bestowed upon Kanukuntla Chandrabose in recognition of his contributions to Telugu cinema. The crowning moment came when Chandrabose’s exceptional talents were acknowledged on a global scale, with an Oscar for Best Original Song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from ‘RRR’, and a national film award for his soul-stirring rendition ‘Dham Dham Dham’ in the 2021 film ‘Konda Polam’.