Two pseudo Naxalites arrested for terrorising hospitals, hotel in Warangal

Two individuals claiming affiliation with a Maoist ideology were apprehended on suspicion of intimidating the administrations of several private hospitals and a hotel in Hanamkonda.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 April 2024, 05:32 PM

Warangal: Two pseudo Maoists were arrested on charges of terrorising managements of multiple private hospitals and a hotel in Hanamkonda. A mobile phone, empty letter pads containing titles of the Maoist party and a motorbike were seized from them.

Hanamkonda ACP Devender Reddy said Dasari Srikanth, a private employee from Gollapalli village in Gundlapadu mandal and Balini Mahesh, a businessman belonging to Karimabad in Warangal district were detained while moving suspiciously during a vehicle check at Hanuman junction on the Mulugu Road.

During interrogation, the two confessed to threatening the management of NSR group of hotels and Hazara hospitals and Deepak Skin Care Centre. They admitted to sending a letter allegedly signed by Devanna, a commander of Maoist party’s Cherla-Shabari Area Committee alleging adulteration of milk and fleecing patients.

However, with the managements approaching the police, the Central Crime Station and Hanamkonda police launched an investigation and the two were nabbed.