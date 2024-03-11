Hyderabad: Two cadaver liver transplant surgeries conducted at Osmania General Hospital

The first girl who underwent cadaver liver transplant is 15-year-old Matla Sindhuja from Hanamkonda. The second girl is 13-year-old Merugu Vaishnavi, who underwent cadaver liver transplant surgery on February 27, and was discharged on March 8

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 March 2024, 10:45 PM

The two young girls who underwent liver transplant surgeries at OGH along with senior staff of the hospital.

Hyderabad: The surgeons at Osmania General Hospital (OGH) have successfully conducted two cadaver liver transplant surgeries in a gap of just five days on young girls who were suffering from end-stage liver disease.

The first girl who underwent cadaver liver transplant is 15-year-old Matla Sindhuja, who is daughter of Matla Raju, a daily wage labourer from the Ambala village, Hanamkonda district. The youngster received a cadaver liver through Jeevandan organ donation initiative and underwent transplant surgery at OGH on February 22.

The second girl is 13-year-old Merugu Vaishnavi, daughter of R Sravanthi, a private school teacher in Bhongir district, who underwent cadaver liver transplant surgery on February 27, and was discharged on March 8.

While Sindhuja was suffering from chronic liver failure due to Wilson’s Disease, a genetic disorder that causes excess copper accumulation in liver, Vaishnavi was suffering from liver failure due to autoimmune liver disease.

“Taking-up such complex surgeries within a short space is very difficult. However, the team of doctors and other care givers at OGH are highly experienced under the leadership of Head, Surgical Gastroenterology, Dr Madhusudan. I appreciate their efforts,” OGH, Superintendent, Dr. B Nagendar said.

Other senior doctors who were involved in the transplant surgeries include Dr. Pandu Naik , Dr. Pavani and Dr. Madhavi, Professors of Anaesthesia department, OGH.