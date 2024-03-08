Telangana’s Tarun clinches men’s singles title in AITA Tennis Tournament

In the final, Tarun cruised past Pratyush Mohanty of Odisha 6-1, 6-2 to win the title

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 March 2024, 11:15 PM

All medal winners of the tennis championship on Friday..

Hyderabad: Telangana tennis player Karra Tarun clinched the men’s singles title in the AITA Men’s Rs 1 lakh prize Money Tennis Tournament held at Warangal Club, Hanamkonda on Friday.

In the final, Tarun cruised past Pratyush Mohanty of Odisha 6-1, 6-2 to win the title. In the men’s doubles event, another State player Vineeth Mutyala and his partner Murali Satwik Kollepalli of Andhra Pradesh beat the Tamil Nadu pair of KS Kavin Karthik and Pragathesh Shivashankar 6-4, 6-4 to emerge winners.

Results: Final: Men’s Singles: Karra Tarun (TS) bt Pratyush Mohanty (OD) 6-1, 6-2; Men’s Doubles: Vineeth Mutyala (TS)/Murali Satwik Kollepalli (AP) bt KS Kavin Karthik (TN)/Pragathesh Shivashankar (TN) 6-4, 6-4.