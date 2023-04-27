Hanamkonda: Education dept gears up for distribution of textbooks

Last academic year, the books arrived in Hanamkonda in August and the distribution got delayed further

By P. Laxma Reddy Published Date - 06:40 PM, Thu - 27 April 23

Last academic year, the books arrived in Hanamkonda in August and the distribution got delayed further

Hanamkonda: Keeping in view of the difficulties faced by students last year due to non-availability of textbooks till September, the Education department is making arrangements for distribution of textbooks in government run schools on the day of re-opening of the schools in June for the academic year 2023-24.

Last academic year, the books arrived in the district in August and the distribution got delayed further. In view of this, the State government has already sent 1.30 lakh books against the total requirement of 3.87 lakh books. They were stored in godowns and will be distributed among the students of government, Zilla Parishad, Mandal Parishad, Model schools, Gurukuls and KGBVs on the day of reopening by ensuring that they reach the school points during the summer vacation.

The textbooks are being delivered to the warehouse in the district centre through TSRTC Cargo service. Officials say the books would be delivered in phased manner in the next few months.

There are a total of 800 government including Aided schools in Hanamkonda district, and more than one lakh students are studying in them. The books are available in both English and Telugu mediums. While English was printed on one page, Telugu was printed on another page so that the students could understand it. Meanwhile, serial number was also given to each book so that the textbooks are not sold in the outside market. A QR code has been printed on each book so that high school students can scan it and listen to the lessons on the Deeksha App.

In addition to these changes , laminated covers (front page of the book) have been made available to make each book attractive and tear-proof. The font size has been increased in the books printed this year as compared to the letter size in the past. Due to this, the width of the books has increased a bit. But the length is the same. The textbooks provided free of cost to the students are divided into two parts. Part -1 books will be sent in advance and Part -2 books will be sent a little later.

Meanwhile, the prices of textbooks with state syllabus are set to increase due to increase in paper thickness and increase in paper prices. The parents whose children are studying in the private schools have to shell out at least 30 to 35 percent more price on textbooks for the coming academic year as compared to last year.

Books meant for private school students (sale component textbooks) will be made available in the market from May 1.

District Education Department manager Padmavathi said the books would be provided to the students by the time the schools open. “Mandal Resource Persons of the schools will take steps to distribute them to the schools soon.” she added.

Also Read Telangana: School Education department transfers certain additional directors