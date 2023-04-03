Telangana: School Education department transfers certain additional directors

Published Date - 11:15 PM, Mon - 3 April 23

Hyderabad: The School Education department on Monday issued transfer and posting orders to certain additional directors.

Accordingly, Director, Adult Education, S Vijayalaxmi Bai has been transferred and posted as Director, State Institute of Educational Technology, Hyderabad, transferring A Krishna Rao.

G Usha Rani, Additional Director, Model School, was transferred and posted as Director, Adult Education in place of S Vijayalaxmi Bai.

A Krishna Rao, Director, State Institute of Educational Technology, was transferred and posted as Director for Government Examinations (DGE). Krishna Rao will take complete charge of the DGE, on returning from leave.

Telangana Residential Educational Society Secretary, Ch Ramana Kumar was given full additional charge of the posts of Additional Director, Model Schools, and Director and Special Officer, Jawahar Bal Bhavan.