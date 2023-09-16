Hanamkonda: Hasanparthy police arrest three women for theft

The three women broke open the lock of the house of one Kore Kumara Swamy in the village when no one was there

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:33 PM, Sat - 16 September 23

Representational Image.

Hanamkonda: Hasanparthy police arrested three women on charges of theft in Hasanparthy village on Saturday. The accused were identified as Pogdha Sammakka (37), Lokini Nirmala (41), and Angidi Radha (25). All three were from Karimnagar district.

The three women broke open the lock of the house of one Kore Kumara Swamy in the village when no one was there. However, they were spotted by SI MD Vali and his staff, who were checking vehicles at Hasanparthy junction. The SI and his team chased the three women and arrested two of them. The third woman escaped but was later arrested. Nirmala was involved in two previous theft cases, police said.

Hasanparthy CI Thumma Gopi urged the people to report to the police station if they were leaving their houses locked. The police would keep surveillance on such houses as part of patrolling.