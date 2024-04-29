| 42 Candidates Are In Fray For Peddapalli Lok Sabha Constituency

A total of 63 candidates filed 109 sets of nominations as part of filing nominations held from April 18 to 25. 14 nominations were rejected in the scrutiny due to lack of required documents and details of candidates.

Published Date - 29 April 2024, 10:17 PM

Peddapalli : 42 candidates are in fray for Peddapalli Lok Sabha constituency as seven aspirants withdrew their papers.

Out of 49, seven aspirants withdrew their papers as part of withdrawal of nominations held on Monday.

In Karimnagar, 28 candidates including 15 independents are in fray as five aspirants withdrew their nominations.

While 53 candidates filed 94 sets of nominations, 20 nominations were rejected in scrutiny. Out of 33, five aspirants withdrew their papers