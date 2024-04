Dinesh stars in Adilabad’s win in Inter-District Football Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 April 2024, 12:05 AM

Hyderabad: Dinesh scored twice to power Adilabad to a 2-0 win over Khammam in the ongoing 10th Senior Men’s Inter-District Football Championship at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Godavarikhani, Karimnagar on Monday.

Results: Ranga Reddy 0 drew with Nizamabad 0; Adilabad 2 (Dinesh 24’, 36’) bt Khammam 0; Karimnagar 4 (Naveen 16’, Shaik Chand 26’, Vijay 32’, Charan 56’) bt Nizamabad 0; Warangal 2 (Junaid 18’, Raj kumar 36’) bt Medak 1 (Medak Samardh 34’).

