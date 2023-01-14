Hanamkonda: Kothakonda Veerabhadra Swamy jatara begins in grand manner

Officials have made all arrangements for the smooth conduct of the jatara that is conducted for three days.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:18 PM, Sat - 14 January 23

Hanamkonda: With a special ‘Abhishekam’ to Lord Veerabhadra Swamy, an incarnation of Lord Siva, and ‘Srichakra Archana’ to his consorts, the Kothakonda Jatara began at the temple marking Bhogi on Saturday.

While thousands of devotees from different parts of the district arrived at the Kothakonda village to have darshan of the Lord Veerabhadra, arrival of people of the ‘Kummara’ community from Kadipikonda and Ulligadda Damera in a special bullock cart procession was a special attraction at the temple located at the foot of a picturesque hillock.

“Marking Sankranti festival on Sunday, Ekadasha Rudrabhishekam, Rasabishekam with fruits and ‘Ksheerabhishekam’ will be performed to the presiding deities,” temple committee chairman Madisetty Kumara Swamy said, adding that the ‘Prabhalu’ (decorated bullock carts and goat carts) would be taken in a procession around the temple on Sunday night. The devotees with the carts pulled by goats would come from village of Upparapally and others of neighbouring Velair mandal.

On Monday, Nagavelli and Pushpayagam will be performed to the presiding deities. Trishula Snanam will be conducted on Tuesday, with the jatara to come to an end on Wednesday with ‘Agnigundalu’ ritual ( fire walking).