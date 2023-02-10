Jangaon: Officials told to complete development works at Palakurthi temple

Additional Collector Praful Desai has inspected development works being taken up at the Palakurti temple on Friday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:46 PM, Fri - 10 February 23

Jangaon Additional Collector Praful Desai inspecting works at Palakurthi temple on Friday.

Jangaon: Additional Collector Praful Desai has inspected development works being taken up at the Palakurti ‘Sri Someshwara Lakshminarasimha Swamy’ temple on Friday and asked officials to complete the works related to Mahashivaratri festival.

“Works pertaining to sanitation, queue lines, street lights, toilets, internal roads, drinking water, gardening, development and beautification should be completed at the earliest”, he said.

He asked officials to prepare shift duties for staff during jatara. He asked officials to ensure that contractors adhere to deadlines and to submit progress reports to him.

Station Ghanpur RDO Krishnaveni, DRDO project director G Ram Reddy, DPO Vasantha, temple officials and chairman were present.