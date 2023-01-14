Telangana: 23rd Patha Panta Jathara launched in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:39 PM, Sat - 14 January 23

Patha Pantala Jathara at Jangar Bowli village in Mogudampally Mandal in Sangareddy on Saturday.

Sangareddy: The Deccan Development Society (DDS) has launched the 23rd Patha Panta Jathara (Mobile Biodiversity Festival-MBF) at Jangar Bowli Thanda of Mogudampally Mandal in Sangareddy on Saturday.

The DDS has been organising the Jathara for the last 23 years intending to encourage millet and other traditional crop cultivation. Speaking on the occasion, Principal Scientist at Indian Institute of Millet Research (IIMR)- Hyderabad Dr P Srujana Reddy said the green revolution had encouraged the cultivation of just a few crops, but the same discouraged the cultivation of diverse crops. She said many people were suffering from nutrition deficiency since people were restricted to the consumption of just a few crops.

Dr Reddy said that recognising the need of encouraging diverse crops, the United Nations had declared 2023 as a millet year.

DDS Director PV Sathish and others were present.