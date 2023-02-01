#HappyBirthdayBrahmanandam: This Twitter thread with the comedian’s gifs goes viral online

The legendary comedian Brahmanandam inarguably enjoys a strong fan-following due to his impeccable comic timing and enviable body of work.

Hyderabad: The legendary comedian Brahmanandam inarguably enjoys a strong fan-following due to his impeccable comic timing and enviable body of work. The ‘OG meme god’ is celebrating his 67th birthday on Wednesday and several of his fans are flooding social media with wishes.

On the occasion, a Twitter thread from a fan featuring Brahmanandam gifs from several of his movies caught the eye of the internet. The thread, started by a user named Krishna Tangirala, is a funny imaginary conversation with the legendary comedian where the actor’s (imaginary) responses to the Twitter user’s questions are in the form of gifs.

“Our conversation with Brahmanandam was fun. His response is in the form of gifs (sic),” read the tweet, followed by a thread of gifs of Brahmanandam.

The thread went viral on the micro-blogging site with several other fans joining the trend. Check out other tweets here:

Kapuganti Brahmanandam, who is also considered as ‘Meme God’, for inspiring many memes over the years, started off as a Telugu lecturer, shot to fame with films like ‘Aha Na Pellanta’, and emerged as the most sought-after comedians in Telugu film industry.

He is a Guinness World Record holder for having the most screen credits for a living actor who appeared in over 1,000 films to date and was honoured with the Padma Shri in the year 2009.