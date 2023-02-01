Brahmanandam’s poster from ‘Keedaa Cola’ revealed

The makers of the crime comedy film took to their social media handles to release the poster.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:29 PM, Wed - 1 February 23

Hyderabad: Brahmanandam is celebrating his 67th birthday on Wednesday and on the occasion, the poster featuring the legendary comedian from the movie ‘Keedaa Cola’, directed by Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam has been unveiled.

The makers of the crime comedy film took to their social media handles to release the poster. Tharun Bhascker in his post stated that Brahmanandam will be playing the role of Varadha Raju, a mean old grandpa whom people love to hate.

“There are 8 main characters in this film, no heroes or heroines. When I was supposed to cast I had immense pressure. The pressure of working with a star was becoming a burden & I didn’t want to fall prey to that. This is a crime comedy and say it with me – who’s the star of comedy ? The OG meme god ? Re-Introducing Mr.Brahmi ! Like never before. (sic),” read the caption

“Watch him in a new avatar, playing a relatable character from your home – “Thatha”. VaradhaRaju is the mean old grandpa who you’ll have a love-hate relationship with. Stuck to his wheelchair with a disposable urine attachment, the man’s only superpower is sarcasm (sic),” he added.

After giving hits like ‘Pelli Choopulu’ and ‘Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi’, ‘Keedaa Cola’ marks the third directorial of Tharun Bhascker. Produced by K Vivek Sudhanshu, Saikrishna Gadwal, Srinivas Kaushik, Sripad Nandiraj and Upendra Varma under the banner VG Sainma, the movie has seven more characters, which will be revealed over the next few days. The release date of the film has not been announced yet.