Check out some cool desi memes around ‘Orange Peel Theory’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 January 2024, 05:14 PM

Hyderabad: A new trend called ‘Orange Peel Theory’ has become a trending topic on Instagram and TikTok, dominating conversations among social media enthusiasts. This brand new relationship test has not only captured the interest of online users but has also initiated a humorous meme fest within the desi internet community.

What is orange peel theory?

Going by several posts on the internet, the theory suggests that if your partner peels your orange for you, without being asked, it signifies that they truly love and care for you. This concept emphasises the idea that a partner who performs small gestures, even something you can do yourself, is a keeper.

However, the orange peel theory doesn’t only apply to romantic relationships. People have also been sharing examples of the same for family and friends.

The trend quickly gained widespread attention on social media, especially among Indians who added desi flair to it. Engaging in the viral orange peel theory, people shared a plethora of amusing memes and witty posts. Several others have also linked it to the fact that many of us are used to our parents peeling fruits and ensuring we eat them daily.

Dads who have been peeling and cutting fruits for years seeing their daughters settle for bare minimum orange peel guys pic.twitter.com/CJZbjyHn4P — Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiii) January 17, 2024

First date : what are your skills Me : pic.twitter.com/8ITtmXnI2v — Shibhhuu (@shibhhuu) January 17, 2024

Me watching all these orange peeling videos on YouTube after finding out that girls like this skill pic.twitter.com/U7yOC36qM8 — Javed. (@iamthejaved) January 17, 2024

Men after reading orange peel theory pic.twitter.com/P8kUsC3k0z — Shubham (@Bara_ki_dher) January 18, 2024