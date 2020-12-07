Hardik is hungry and getting better: Kohli

Chasing a massive 195-run target, Pandya scored a quickfire unbeaten 42 to help India to a six-wicket win

By | Published: 12:09 am

Hyderabad: Team India captain Virat Kohli lauded all-rounder Hardik Pandya for his match-winning knock in the second T20 that helped them seal the series 2-0 with a match to spare. Chasing a massive 195-run target, Pandya scored a quickfire unbeaten 42 to help India to a six-wicket win.

Speaking after the victory, Kohli said, “Winning the T20 series is a big deal. We don’t have Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, the two premier white-ball players and to win like this is outstanding. It makes me proud as a captain.”

Speaking about Pandya’s innings, he said, “He played brilliantly. When he came on to the stage in 2016, we knew he had that raw talent and pure ability. He has played a lot in IPL and for India. He had matured as a player and he is hungry for more. He is one guy that keeps getting better. In the next four to five years, he will become the bankable player for the country. I hope he keeps going.”

He also lauded left arm seamer T Natarajan who conceded just 20 runs picking up two wickets in the high-scoring game. “Natarajan was outstanding. He kept things simple and controlled the batsmen,” he added. Speaking about his scoop that went for a six, he said he surprised himself with the shot and said (laughing) he saw AB de Villiers in himself in that shot. “I was surprised as well. It was indeed, there was AB in that shot. It was a funny moment. I will text AB and see what he thinks of it tonight.”

Man of the Match Pandya said he never thought the target was tough. “I would like to see the scoreboard and play. Sometimes if you see 70 in 6 overs it seems a lot but if you break it down is not big. I have learnt it from the experience of having played in IPL. I was confident of chasing the target. I have confidence in my game and I believe that we put in a lot of hard work and we believe in that.”

He also had a special praise for Natarajan. “Special mention to Natarajan, he came and bowled well and he gave away at least 10 to 15 runs less and that was the difference in the end. He is a guy who keeps things simple and that worked for him.” He also revealed that the batting order doesn’t matter as long as India win. “I can play according to the situation. If time comes where I have to bat higher, I will do it. Whatever the team requires, I will do that. Things are coming pretty well now.”

Meanwhile, Australia’s stand-in skipper Matthew Wade said, “We might have been a bit short on the total. When you have a player like Hardik, it is hard. We started well but the no-ball (of Andrew Tye in the third over) swung the momentum,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .